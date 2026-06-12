UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,453 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $197,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.31 and a 1-year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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