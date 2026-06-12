UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,294 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 47,813 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Oracle were worth $117,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $529.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its 200 day moving average is $177.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.74% and a net margin of 25.37%.The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong.

Oracle posted record fiscal Q4 results, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, and cloud infrastructure revenue surged as demand for AI-related capacity stayed strong. Positive Sentiment: The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue.

The company reported a massive $638 billion remaining performance obligation backlog, signaling deep customer demand and a long runway for future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Article Title

Oracle also won a $395.8 million U.S. Office of Personnel Management contract to modernize federal HR systems, adding a new government growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff.

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated bullish ratings after the report, suggesting some on Wall Street still see upside despite the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Shares are under pressure because Oracle said AI-related capital expenditures will be much higher than expected, with spending potentially reaching about $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow.

Management also signaled more debt and equity funding, including plans to raise roughly $40 billion, which raised concerns about leverage, dilution, and weaker free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Oracle warned that gross margins may step down as it ramps data-center buildout, adding to worries that strong AI growth may come with lower near-term profitability.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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