United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,299 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 34,613 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 457.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.17. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Starbucks to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.93.

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Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,800. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,958 shares of company stock valued at $667,464 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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