United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB Stock Position Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB - Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,425 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of United Community Banks worth $21,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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United Community Banks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UCB opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.18.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $279.28 million for the quarter. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.43%. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Community Banks's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,968.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,920,470.52. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jefferson L. Harralson sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $885,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,502.53. This represents a 40.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Community Banks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Community Banks from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCB

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc NYSE: UCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company's core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

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