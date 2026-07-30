United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,723 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 23,743 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $64,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $104.58 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 5.08%.The firm's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 121.93%.

More United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. UPS beats earnings expectations, raises full-year guidance

UPS reported revenue of approximately $22.8 billion, up 7.6% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.76 versus the $1.65–$1.66 consensus. Growth in pricing, premium services and network efficiency helped offset lower package volumes. Positive Sentiment: UPS raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. UPS Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Network Reset and Higher Outlook

The company now expects 2026 revenue of about $91.2 billion and EPS of $7.22, above consensus estimates of roughly $90.0 billion and $7.12. Management said the planned reduction of lower-margin Amazon shipments is complete, creating a foundation for second-half margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts increased their targets. UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating.

UBS raised its target to $124 and Stifel to $115, both maintaining buy ratings. Oppenheimer lifted its target to $117 with an outperform rating, while BMO and Susquehanna also raised targets. Stephens reduced its target to $130 but retained an overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may appeal to long-term investors. Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Is United Parcel Service Stock A Bargain Before Earnings?

Commentary highlights that UPS has recovered over the past year but remains well below its three-year-ago level, with some valuation measures suggesting the market may be underpricing its cash-flow and earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains the key investor concern. GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume.

GAAP EPS was only $0.71, versus $1.76 adjusted, after $891 million in after-tax transformation charges. Consolidated operating profit also fell sharply, while international operating profit and near-term domestic expectations weakened. Investors remain skeptical that higher-margin growth can fully offset the loss of Amazon volume. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is increasing. Retailers are diversifying away from the traditional UPS-FedEx-USPS delivery network as customers demand faster and often free shipping, potentially pressuring UPS volumes, pricing and margins. Carrier diversification unravels the last-mile delivery duopoly

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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