United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 663.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,358.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 367,814 shares of the construction company's stock worth $351,128,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $108,291,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,100.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,012.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $890.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. United Rentals's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,119.69.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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