Unity Software Inc. $U Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,465,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Unity Software worth $93,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 12.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company's stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,330 shares of the company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Unity Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,732 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, COO Alexander Blum sold 19,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $516,664.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 730,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,843,275.42. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 138,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $3,777,829.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,333,230.52. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 198,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,783 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on U shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.05. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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