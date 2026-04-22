Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 57,639 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,614 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.13% of Medtronic worth $156,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.25.

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Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.93 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Medtronic

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Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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