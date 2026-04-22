Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 57,304 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,211 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Blackstone worth $90,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,270,608 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $217,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 20.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 840,401 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142,479 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 16,035.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140,264 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $194,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,197 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 346,318 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $58,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $138.83. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.73 and a 52 week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone's payout ratio is 153.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 2,868,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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