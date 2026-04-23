Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 64,026 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $53,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company's stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MO stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.Altria Group's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Altria Group's payout ratio is currently 103.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, SVP Charles N. Whitaker sold 27,908 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $1,885,743.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 180,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,221,318.33. The trade was a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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