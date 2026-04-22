Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $96.88 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,090 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 138,795 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 1.07% of Paycom Software worth $96,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 789 shares of the software maker's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Paycom Software's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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