Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 398,371 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $355,076,000. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $962.94. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

