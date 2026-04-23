Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 26,891 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,625 shares of the coffee company's stock after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $75,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,618 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,800. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,958 shares of company stock valued at $667,464. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.93.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $104.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 204.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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