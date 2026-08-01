Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 29,126 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.57% of Universal Display worth $24,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $197,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 222,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 169,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $102,846,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $92,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Universal Display

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. OLED Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Royalty Growth, Material Sales Lag

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on OLED from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Susquehanna Price-Target Update

Susquehanna lowered its price target on from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Universal Display Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue was , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Negative Sentiment: Universal Display’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million trails the $646.4 million analyst consensus. Demand softness and weaker materials sales have pushed expectations toward the low end of guidance, raising concerns about OLED industry momentum.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Display from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Universal Display from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $80.16 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.54 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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