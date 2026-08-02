Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,772 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.98% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 545.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania during the second quarter worth $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company's stock.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 0.4%

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.66 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 7,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $280,453.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 66,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,592,757.09. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 13,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $569,999.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,086.83. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,268 shares of company stock worth $935,934 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

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