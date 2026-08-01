Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Upstart worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,011,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,166,000 after purchasing an additional 531,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upstart by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,615 shares of the company's stock worth $183,955,000 after buying an additional 2,554,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,515 shares of the company's stock worth $90,469,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 253.3% in the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 1,467,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 1,052,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,915,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). Upstart had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.34%.The company had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Upstart from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.93.

View Our Latest Report on Upstart

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dave Girouard bought 170,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $4,999,948.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,512,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,025,077.17. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrea Blankmeyer sold 7,044 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $208,713.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,811,408.29. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 33,346 shares of company stock worth $991,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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