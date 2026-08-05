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Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Uranium Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • California State Teachers Retirement System increased its Uranium Energy position by 20.6% in the first quarter, adding 95,897 shares for a total holding of 560,574 shares valued at approximately $7.6 million.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of Uranium Energy’s outstanding shares, while several other firms recently initiated or expanded positions.
  • UEC shares opened at $10.50, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $17.41. The company’s latest quarterly loss of $0.07 per share missed estimates of a $0.03 loss.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 560,574 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Uranium Energy worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 5.3%

UEC stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

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