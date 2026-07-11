U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 8,303.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,083 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 688,788 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.'s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,497,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5,236.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,350,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,779,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3,451.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,332,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,329,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

USB stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.U.S. Bancorp's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Key U.S. Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here