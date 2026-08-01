USA Rare Earth Inc. $USAR Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of USA Rare Earth worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,366 shares of the company's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

USAR opened at $14.95 on Friday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.45. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $427,688.91. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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