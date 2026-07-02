USS Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,786,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.27% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,353 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 95,160 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 6.1%

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 170.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,514,917.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,317,080.40. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,505,940.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 77,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.42. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 203,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELF. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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