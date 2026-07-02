USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,425 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 39,745 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in eBay were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,931,042 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $255,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,553 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,108 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $8,220,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay by 147.4% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. The trade was a 28.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $108.61.

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eBay Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $111.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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