USS Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,588 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. ByteDance targets in-house CPU for 2027 deployment, partners with Qualcomm: report

ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Overclocking Qualcomm: Rewiring the AI Compute Market

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note bullish long-term price targets and constructive analyst views, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside over a 12-month horizon. Wall Street analysts set Qualcomm stock price target for 12 months

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company's fifty day moving average price is $203.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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