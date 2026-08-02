Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,592 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 695,341 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Vale were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Vale by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,798 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,799 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,506 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Vale

Here are the key news stories impacting Vale this week:

Vale Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VALE opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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