Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,633 shares during the period. NMI makes up 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of NMI worth $74,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $43.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 53.82%.The firm had revenue of $183.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. NMI's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,554 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $58,896.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,085.40. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NMI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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