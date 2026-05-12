Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 319,621 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,680 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 319,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of Disc Medicine worth $140,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 3,329.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 357,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 347,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,038,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 45,690 shares of the company's stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter worth $6,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $114.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Disc Medicine from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 5,531 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $347,678.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,534.28. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 3,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $203,100.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,806.64. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,013. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 24.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc NASDAQ: IRON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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