Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 30,546 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,839 shares of the fintech company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.08% of Dave worth $151,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,846 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,986 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,787 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the fintech company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVE. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Dave from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAVE

More Dave News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dave this week:

Neutral Sentiment: An American Banking News piece compared Dave Inc. with another small-cap stock, but it did not appear to contain any new operational or financial catalyst for DAVE. Financial Analysis: Dave NASDAQ: DAVE versus Soluna NASDAQ: SLNH

An American Banking News piece compared Dave Inc. with another small-cap stock, but it did not appear to contain any new operational or financial catalyst for DAVE. Neutral Sentiment: Market data also noted a short-interest update showing zero reported shares, which does not provide a clear fundamental signal for investors and is unlikely to meaningfully affect the stock on its own.

Market data also noted a short-interest update showing zero reported shares, which does not provide a clear fundamental signal for investors and is unlikely to meaningfully affect the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Other headlines mentioning “Dave” were unrelated to Dave Inc., including stories about Dave Roberts, Dave Ramsey, Dave Chappelle, Dave McCormick, and Dave Coulier.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $249.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 3.93. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.70. Dave Inc. has a one year low of $152.21 and a one year high of $287.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The fintech company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.67 million. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the fintech company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dave Profile

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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