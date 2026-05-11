Vanguard Group Inc. Has $179.52 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148,017 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 149,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of Vipshop worth $179,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,931,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 1,126,983 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,627 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company's stock.

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Vipshop Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.46 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Vipshop's previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 411.0%. Vipshop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIPS. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

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