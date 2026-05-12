Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,605 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $140,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $47,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts: Sign Up

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $124.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Addus HomeCare from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Addus HomeCare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADUS

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $75,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,594.70. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 4,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $533,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 185,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,846,287.72. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,633. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare NASDAQ: ADUS is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients' independence and quality of life.

The company's core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Addus HomeCare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Addus HomeCare wasn't on the list.

While Addus HomeCare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here