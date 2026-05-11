Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349,720 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 134,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.64% of Sally Beauty worth $161,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

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Sally Beauty Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $943.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sally Beauty's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Sally Beauty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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