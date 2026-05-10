Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 27,032 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,972 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.04% of Choice Hotels International worth $222,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $110.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,717,200. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CHH opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $136.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $340.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.48 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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