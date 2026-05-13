Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 690,694 Shares of Exp World Holdings, Inc. $AGNT

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,113,222 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 690,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.89% of Exp World worth $127,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Exp World by 632.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Exp World by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exp World by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Exp World by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 331,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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More Exp World News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: eXp World reported Q1 2026 adjusted results that beat Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $(0.03) versus expectations of $(0.05) and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected. MarketBeat earnings report

eXp World reported Q1 2026 adjusted results that beat Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $(0.03) versus expectations of $(0.05) and revenue of $1.01 billion versus $971.3 million expected. Positive Sentiment: Management raised/outlined strong revenue outlook, with Q2 2026 guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, both near or above consensus. Q1 2026 results release

Management raised/outlined strong revenue outlook, with Q2 2026 guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion and full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion, both near or above consensus. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson kept a buy rating on AGNT despite cutting its price target from $11.00 to $10.25, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Benzinga report

DA Davidson kept a rating on AGNT despite cutting its price target from $11.00 to $10.25, implying meaningful upside from the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: The company also highlighted operational momentum, including NextHome expansion announcements in Southern California and Canada, which may support longer-term growth but are not immediate earnings drivers. NextHome expansion

The company also highlighted operational momentum, including NextHome expansion announcements in Southern California and Canada, which may support longer-term growth but are not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, the company’s profit metrics remain weak, with negative return on equity and a slight negative net margin, reinforcing concerns about profitability. Results article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Exp World in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Exp World from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.67.

View Our Latest Report on Exp World

Exp World Stock Down 13.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AGNT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $845.07 million, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.32 million. Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Exp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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