Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 340,235 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,110 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 340,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.84% of Pathward Financial worth $107,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Pathward Financial Trading Down 1.4%

CASH stock opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

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About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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