Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,446,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,511,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.69% of Harley-Davidson worth $234,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 310.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Harley-Davidson's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio is 42.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 2,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,640. This trade represents a 58.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Farley, Jr. sold 6,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $120,754.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,205 shares in the company, valued at $303,195.55. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Further Reading

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