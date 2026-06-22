Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,255 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 10,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings in Sandisk were worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sandisk by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after buying an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000.

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Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $2,184.75 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,191.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,424.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.73. The stock has a market cap of $323.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.88.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,580.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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