Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Marvell Technology worth $46,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $310.58 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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