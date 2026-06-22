Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,374,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $129,140,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,681,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.69 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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