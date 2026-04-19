VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,614 Trimble Inc. $TRMB

VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $289,254,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Trimble by 12,120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $224,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,305 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,741,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,747,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $97,540,000 after buying an additional 542,245 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Price Performance

Trimble stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,519,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,799. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $969.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $949.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock worth $2,151,167 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trimble from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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