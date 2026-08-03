VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,369 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after buying an additional 628,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,870,618,000 after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,455,095,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,316 shares of company stock valued at $382,160,575 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2%

ANET opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

More Arista Networks News

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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