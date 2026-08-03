VectorGlobal IAG Inc. Invests $2.65 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

VectorGlobal IAG Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,562,180. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Palantir Technologies next earnings report

Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to rise approximately 80% year over year to about $1.8 billion, with adjusted EPS near $0.35. Investors are looking for another strong beat and possible guidance increase, supported by AI-driven demand across Palantir’s government and commercial businesses. Positive Sentiment: Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Palantir Q2 earnings preview

Continued defense contracts, strong government demand and potential acceleration in U.S. commercial revenue could reinforce Palantir’s AI growth narrative. The company has also beaten earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Rosenblatt Palantir rating

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $225 price target, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Broader optimism about AI monetization and strong hyperscaler spending is also providing sector support. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Expected Palantir post-earnings move

Options traders expect an unusually large post-earnings move, making the upcoming report the immediate catalyst for PLTR. Investors will focus on revenue acceleration, U.S. commercial growth, international performance, margins and forward guidance—not merely whether Palantir beats estimates. Negative Sentiment: Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. RBC warning on Palantir

Despite strong operating growth, PLTR has declined roughly 40% from its 2026 high and trades at an elevated earnings multiple. RBC warned investors not to chase the stock ahead of results, while technical indicators reportedly signal a strong sell. Negative Sentiment: Bears argue that another earnings beat may not be enough to support the shares because expectations and valuation remain high. Concerns include an uncertain commercial segment, the risk that AI customers develop competing capabilities, and Palantir’s history of post-earnings declines. Palantir earnings downside warning

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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