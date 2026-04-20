Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stake Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 217.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $422,241,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $281,351,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $246,625,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,596,522,000 after purchasing an additional 457,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veeva Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $614,460.50. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $262.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $278.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $168.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $835.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

See Also

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