Veralto Corporation $VLTO Stock Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797,526 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 531,478 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 1.55% of Veralto worth $335,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Veralto News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Veralto this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Veralto reported adjusted EPS of $1.11, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, also topping estimates of roughly $1.45 billion. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds helped lift profit. Veralto Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Veralto reported adjusted EPS of $1.11, up from $0.93 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.00–$1.01 analyst consensus. Revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $1.47 billion, also topping estimates of roughly $1.45 billion. Water Quality led growth, while tariff refunds helped lift profit. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 guidance was raised. Management now expects EPS of $4.35–$4.43, above the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. The increase strengthens the earnings-growth narrative and is likely the biggest reason for the favorable investor reaction. Veralto Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management now expects EPS of $4.35–$4.43, above the prior consensus estimate of $4.25. The increase strengthens the earnings-growth narrative and is likely the biggest reason for the favorable investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee reiterated a Buy rating and assigned a $113 price target, citing the earnings beat, raised guidance, and strength in Veralto’s water-quality business. Goldman Sachs Buy Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee reiterated a Buy rating and assigned a $113 price target, citing the earnings beat, raised guidance, and strength in Veralto’s water-quality business. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. Veralto forecast EPS of $1.06–$1.09, compared with consensus of $1.07, indicating continued growth but little immediate upside versus expectations.

Veralto forecast EPS of $1.06–$1.09, compared with consensus of $1.07, indicating continued growth but little immediate upside versus expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend provides modest income support. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13, or $0.52 annualized, implying a yield of approximately 0.5% and a payout ratio near 13.4%. Veralto Dividend Information

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13, or $0.52 annualized, implying a yield of approximately 0.5% and a payout ratio near 13.4%. Negative Sentiment: CEO insider selling is a minor overhang. CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares for approximately $674,000, reducing her holdings by 5.4%. Because the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and she retained 124,085 shares, it is unlikely to materially change the investment outlook. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $674,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,788,075. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 17.35%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Veralto's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Veralto in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLTO

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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