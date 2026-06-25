Verde Capital Management Sells 4,533 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Verde Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,737 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Verde Capital Management's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verde Capital Management's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 902 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 28,012 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Freedom Capital lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $344.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,604 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. WSJ article

Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Zacks article

Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Reuters article

YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. TechCrunch article

Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. Negative Sentiment: Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. TipRanks article

Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also points to broader pressure on Alphabet from an AI selloff and worries that Google’s core search dominance could face more competition in the AI era. CNBC article

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here