Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 2.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical raised its 2026 outlook after strong first-quarter results, with management increasing da Vinci procedure growth guidance to 13.5%-15.5% from 13%-15%, signaling continued adoption of its robotic surgery platform. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical raised its 2026 outlook after strong first-quarter results, with management increasing da Vinci procedure growth guidance to 13.5%-15.5% from 13%-15%, signaling continued adoption of its robotic surgery platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after its recent share-price weakness, with some analysis arguing the pullback has reset expectations and could improve long-term upside potential. Article Title

Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after its recent share-price weakness, with some analysis arguing the pullback has reset expectations and could improve long-term upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: ISRG has been a trending stock among investors, which shows elevated attention but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

ISRG has been a trending stock among investors, which shows elevated attention but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors are viewing Intuitive Surgical as a hedge against market risk, reflecting the company’s perceived defensive qualities and durable medical-device business model. Article Title

Some investors are viewing Intuitive Surgical as a hedge against market risk, reflecting the company’s perceived defensive qualities and durable medical-device business model. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical faces “too much competition,” reinforcing investor concerns that rivals could pressure the company’s leadership position and future growth. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Intuitive Surgical faces “too much competition,” reinforcing investor concerns that rivals could pressure the company’s leadership position and future growth. Negative Sentiment: Additional articles highlighted recent stock weakness, valuation concerns, FDA scrutiny, product recalls, leadership changes, and a bearish Deutsche Bank price target cut to $366, all of which could be weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $403.18 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $436.44 and its 200 day moving average is $487.58. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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