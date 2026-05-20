Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,534 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,033 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 7,534 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $220.61 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $279.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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