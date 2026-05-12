Versor Investments LP Buys 11,455 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP's holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,659.29. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here