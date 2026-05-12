Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 162.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $795.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $818.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.05. The company has a market capitalization of $896.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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