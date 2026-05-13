Versor Investments LP Makes New $810,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,154 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Oracle by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $260.11.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $186.81 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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