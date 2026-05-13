Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 3,459 Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,459 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jabil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 758,326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 487,595 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 327,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Down 3.9%

JBL opened at $351.16 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.52 and a 1-year high of $372.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.29 and a 200-day moving average of $252.51.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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