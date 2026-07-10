Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $2,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $808,701,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vertiv by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,476 shares of the company's stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $323.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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