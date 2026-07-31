Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,619 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,704 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $227.44 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $307.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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